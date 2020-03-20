Second Harvest Food Bank awarded $168,000 from Erie County COVID-19 Response Fund

The first grant awarded through the Erie County COVID-19 Response Fund will support 6,000 meals distributed to those in need in Erie County.

The Second Harvest Food Bank was awarded $168,000 through the Immediate Human Relief Fund, which is a fund established to offer relief to the population served by food pantries as well as homeless shelters.

The Second Harvest Food Bank will pack and distribute emergency relief food boxes through partners across Erie County. Each of these boxes provides 20 meals and costs about $28 to assemble and distribute. The Food Bank anticipates that it will need to distribute 3,000 of these throughout Erie County each week for the next ten weeks.