Second Harvest Food Bank cancels Produce Express food distribution due to weather

Due to today’s inclement weather, the Second Harvest Food Bank has cancelled the Produce Express food distribution scheduled for today.

The next Produce Express at the Health Department will be held on Thursday, March 26, at 4:30pm. This typically is held on the fourth Thursday of every month

The distribution was scheduled to take place this afternoon outside the parking lot of the Erie County Health Department on West 2nd Street, this according to a news release from the Food Bank.

The Food Bank and the Health Department agreed that cancelling the food distribution was in the best interest of keeping the volunteers and clients safe.