Second Harvest Food Bank expands Produce Express Program

The Second Harvest Food Bank is expanding its Produce Express Program.

Today kicked off one of the two additional distribution days taking place each month.

Produce Express Days will take place on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 2:30 p.m.

The program has been ongoing since 2016. Last year, the Second Harvest Food Bank was able to provide 145,000 meals. Today’s efforts helped around 150 families.

“The tough part about working at S.H.F.B. is we’re excited that people that need food are getting it, but we’re humbled to see just how great the need is,” said Zachary Webb, Director of Development, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Produce Express at Second Harvest Food Bank will now total four per month.