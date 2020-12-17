Second Harvest Food Bank helping those in need this holiday season

With new restrictions across the Commonwealth, the Second Harvest Food Bank anticipates an increase of households needing assistance with food.

“We almost have to push people to ask for help to get the food that they need. It’s really rewarding to be able to help those people for the first time and let them know this is what we’re here for. We want to make sure that nobody is hungry in our area. If you need food just call us and we will get it to you,” said Zachary Webb, development manager, Second Harvest Food Bank.

If you are in need of assistance you can visit nwpafoodbank.org/.