Second Harvest Food Bank highlights the importance of Giving Tuesday

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been known as Giving Tuesday. This is a day for members of the community to give back.

Volunteers at the Second Harvest Food Bank has been working throughout the pandemic to help those grappling with food insecurity.

This week the Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting donations on their website and looking for more volunteers to help package up boxes for a variety of locations.

Director of Development said that the pandemic has been difficult for everyone. This year Giving Tuesday has meant a little more.

“At the Second Harvest Food Bank Giving Tuesday is a big event. It may not be the most money that we raise in a typical year, or it may not be the biggest fundraising day of the year, but it is a day we see lots of new donors come through that are contributing for the first time and that’s really important to us,” said Zachary Webb, Director of Development at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

