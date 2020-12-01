Second Harvest Food Bank in need of donations and volunteers this Giving Tuesday

Now that Cyber Monday has come and gone, another sort of holiday is taking place today. It’s called Giving Tuesday, a day when people are encouraged to donate to local nonprofits that benefit their communities.

The Second Harvest Food Bank, like many organizations hit hard by the pandemic, is looking for donations, as well as, volunteers to help with increased demand.

The director of development says the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, so this year Giving Tuesday means a little more.

“At Second Harvest, Giving Tuesday is a big event. It may not be the most money that we raise in a typical year or it may not be the biggest fundraising day of the year, but it is a day we see lots of new donors come through that are contributing for the first time and that’s really important to us,” said Zachary Webb, director of development.

Click here for a link to see how you can donate or volunteer at Second Harvest Food Bank.