Second Harvest Food Bank offering free monthly Senior Food Boxes to qualifying seniors in need

The Second Harvest Food Bank is actively seeking at least 140 new individuals to register to receive a FREE Senior Box of food each month.

The Second Harvest Senior Box Program will provide free, nutritious food once a month to a qualifying senior in need.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an extraordinary amount of burden for our most

vulnerable populations,” says Karen S. Seggi, CEO. “No one should be hungry. Those that

register for the Senior Box Program will receive much needed help and stability each month.”



Each senior food box contains fresh cheese and canned, bottled or boxed fruit, vegetables,

cereal, juice, meat or fish and instant or evaporated milk.



The following guidelines are required in order to be eligible to receive a free Senior Box:

60 years of age or older

Pennsylvania resident

Household Size Monthly Income of 1 $1,354 2 $1,832 3 $2,311 For each additional person, add $479



To register call the Second Harvest food helpline at (814) 459-3663 x 117, leave a message

and an agency relations representative will get back to you. Interested seniors can also register in person.