Second Harvest Food Bank preparing for SNAP benefit cutback

The Second Harvest Food Bank is preparing for the fallout that will come after a new rule is enacted that could prevent thousands of Erie residents from receiving SNAP benefits.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration unveiled a new rule that will require more food stamp recipients to work in order to receive their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits.

According to the state Department of Human Services, the rule could negatively affect 92,000 Pennsylvanians.

The Executive Director of the Second Harvest Food Bank says anytime there are cuts to federal nutrition programs, it effects their organization.

She says that although this rule change won’t take place until next year, her team is already thinking of ways to help.

“People are not going to have the capacity to obtain grocery items on their own, so they’re going to be looking for the Second Harvest Food Bank and our network to help them to manage those cuts,” said Karen Seggi, Executive Director, Second Harvest Food Bank.

The rule change to SNAP benefits is set to take place on April 1, 2020.