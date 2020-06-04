1  of  2
Breaking News
Fired officer Chauvin’s charge increased to 2nd-degree murder, 3 other officers will also be charged Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 88 new cases reported in past week

Second Harvest Food Bank provides 400 meals to Northwestern School District

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The need to feed the community during the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Second Harvest Food Bank is providing 400 meals to Northwestern School District to hand out to those in need.

People had the opportunity to drive thru and receive a box containing four pre-packaged containers of food.

The school district’s superintendent said that it is a wonderful feeling to give back.

“Everybody knows how difficult things are and what people are going through. For the Food Bank to reach out to us is a wonderful opportunity and for us to be able to get it out into the community so quickly is real nice,” said John Hansen, Superintendent for Northwestern School District.

Northwestern is one of five school districts that are holding the free meal distribution.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar