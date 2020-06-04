Second Harvest Food Bank provides 400 meals to Northwestern School District

The need to feed the community during the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Second Harvest Food Bank is providing 400 meals to Northwestern School District to hand out to those in need.

People had the opportunity to drive thru and receive a box containing four pre-packaged containers of food.

The school district’s superintendent said that it is a wonderful feeling to give back.

“Everybody knows how difficult things are and what people are going through. For the Food Bank to reach out to us is a wonderful opportunity and for us to be able to get it out into the community so quickly is real nice,” said John Hansen, Superintendent for Northwestern School District.

Northwestern is one of five school districts that are holding the free meal distribution.