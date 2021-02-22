Second Harvest Food Bank provides seniors with monthly food box

The Second Harvest Food Bank is giving a helping hand to those in need.

The food bank is providing a free senior box which expects to feed residents nutritious food once a month.

Second Harvest officials are looking for more than 140 new individuals to take part in the program.

The senior box will include meat, bread, dairy, fruit, and vegetable products.

“The food box is able to help seniors not have to spend so much money on groceries. They can count on it monthly,” said Gerry Weiss, Director of Network Relations for Second Harvest Food Bank.

To be eligible to receive a Senior Food Box, you must be age 60 or older, a Pennsylvania resident, and meet the required household size monthly income.

For a household of one person, monthly income before tax deductions must be $1,383 or under.

For a household of two people, the combined monthly income must be $1,868 or under. For a household of three people, the combined monthly income must be $2,353 or under.

For each additional person in your household, add $486.

To register for the program, call the Second Harvest Food Help Line at 814-459-3663 extension 117. Leave a message, and a representative will reach back out to you.

If you qualify, the Food Bank will schedule an in-person appointment to register you for the program. At registration, you will need to bring proof of income, and proof that verifies your ID, age and address.