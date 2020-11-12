Second Harvest Food Bank receives 15,000 pounds of food from Walmart, Tyson and Bimbo Bakeries USA

Representatives of Bimbo Bakeries USA, Tyson and Walmart with the Second Harvest Food Bank staff. Photo Courtesy: Bimbo Bakeries USA

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania has received a donation of 15,000 pounds of food from Walmart, Tyson, and Bimbo Bakeries USA.

The Second Harvest Food Bank received 10,000 pounds of Tyson protein and 5,000 pounds of bread on behalf of Tyson, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Walmart through a partnership with Feeding America.

Representatives from each of the organizations visited Second Harvest today to deliver the donation, tour the facility and help in the volunteer department.

“The summer months are always a struggle for food banks, with children out of school and donations lighter because of vacations, said Karen S. Seggi, CEO of Second Harvest. “2020 has been extra difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic. We’re seeing more families – those who never thought they’d be in this situation – coming in for help. We cannot thank our corporate partners enough for this generous donation during these trying times.”

This donation will help create around 12,500 meals to help those in need.