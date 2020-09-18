Second Harvest Food Bank receives $50,000 Veterans Trust Fund grant

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

State Representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins announced a $50,000 grant from the state Veterans Trust Fund has been awarded to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The grant will benefit the food bank’s program helping veterans and their families, according to a news release on Friday.

The program is designed to provide fresh and nutritious foods for families with at least one member who has served in the armed forces.

“I am proud to have Second Harvest Food Bank operating in my district,” Merski said. “The work they do transcends legislative boundaries, and I am thrilled to work with my Erie colleagues to get them the funding they need to continue this great work. This grant will help feed Erie veterans and their families in need and is a valiant use of state resources.”

Harkins added: “No one should have to worry where their next meal is coming from, especially the brave servicemen and women who’ve selflessly served our country. Second Harvest Food Bank serves Erie well, and it’s heartening to see Erie tax dollars return to serve those who have served us.”