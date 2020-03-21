Second Harvest Food Bank receives grant support from Erie County Covid-19 Response fund

Erie County COVID-19 response fund will support the Second Harvest Food Bank with a $168,000 grant.

This grant will fund 120,000 meals across Erie County.

The first grant awarded through Erie County COVID-19 Response Fund will reportedly support 6,000 meals to be distributed to those in need throughout Erie County over the next two weeks.

Second Harvest Food Bank was recently awarded $168,000 on March 20th though the Immediate Human Relief Fund.

The Immediate Human Relief Fund is a grant fund established to offer immediate relief to the populations served by food pantries, homeless shelters, child care centers and elder care centers.

“These are unprecedented times in which families are in desperate need of food. This crisis is affecting our entire community and ECGRA quickly answered our call to purchase life sustaining food to help our neighbors. Second Harvest Food bank is extremely grateful and proud to partner with caring organizations such as EGRA,” said Karen Seggi, Chief Executive Officer at Erie Second Harvest Food Bank.

In an effort to support increased need generated as a result of COVID-19 global pandemic, Second Harvest Food Bank will pack and distribute emergency relief food boxes through partners across Erie County.

Each emergency food relief box will provide 20 meals and cost $28 to assemble and distribute.

Second Harvest Food Bank anticipates it will need to distribute 3,000 of these boxes through out Erie County each week for the next 10 weeks.