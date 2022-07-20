The Second Harvest Food Bank is receiving a helping hand as they continue their mission of feeding the needy.

Members of the organization America 250 PA are working in foodbanks across the state.

They are a state wide commission that plans events to help celebrate our countries 250th birthday in 2026.

On Wednesday they were at the foodbank packing nearly 400 boxes of food that will go out to the community.

“For those of us that are lucky enough to be more fortunate we have to give back. Society is judged by how we treat those who need a little assistance, and so we are happy to be here today. We are happy to give back to Pennsylvania, and we are happy to represent America 250 PA,” said Tim Wachter, America 250 PA.

In 2021, America 250 PA packed more than 8,000 boxes across the state.