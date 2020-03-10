Second Harvest Food Bank receives large meat and cheese donation

The Second Harvest Food Bank received a generous donation Tuesday morning.

Dietz and Watson and Giant Eagle partnered to donate 2,000 pounds of meat and cheese to the food bank.

This is all part of the families helping families program that was conducted over the holiday season.

For every pound purchase of meat at Giant Eagle, Dietz and Watson was able to donate to the six local food banks in Giant Eagle’s area.

“We know that the protein and cheeses that we’re able to bring is also something special, because a lot of times the donations to the food bank are more canned goods. So, they really appreciate when they’re able to receive perishable goods from the meat department and cheeses,” said Michelle Denk, Strategic Sales, Dietz and Watson.

The donation will provide over 10,000 meals through the Second Harvest Food Bank.