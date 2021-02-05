Second Harvest Food Bank to hold mobile food distribution

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania continues to battle food insecurities in Erie County.

There will be a mobile food distribution in North East as well as across the county.

The truckload of food aims to feed almost 200 struggling families in need since traditional food pantries may not be available.

Each truck carries enough in goods to provide families with 25 to 50 pounds of nutritious food, free of charge.

“There are more families in need. There are more people facing challenges that they never face before and it is really humbling being able to provide to them.” said Zachery Webb, Director of Development with the Second Harvest Food Bank.

On Monday at 4:00 p.m., the mobile distribution will be at Gravel Pit Park in North East.

