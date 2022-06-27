The Second Harvest Food Bank served up a hot meal as a big thank you to their volunteers on Monday.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank hosted more than 50 volunteers for a volunteer appreciation luncheon.

It’s part of an effort by the food bank to show their appreciation to the people who have donated so much of their time.

“Giving people thank you back affirmation verbally but also showing them that they’re appreciated, it definitely helps people stay motivated to donate their time, and time is precious,” said Sydney Courcier, Special Events & Volunteer Coordinator.

The food was catered by Cali’s West Catering. The flower arrangements on each table were donated by Allburn Florist.