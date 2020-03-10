Second Jeff Foxworthy show added to the 2020 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

Today, the National Comedy Center announced another Jeff Foxworthy show was added to the 2020 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.

The second show will take place on Friday, August 7th at 9:30 p.m after the 7 p.m. show.

The second show was added after the first show quickly almost sold out. Tickets for the 9:30 show will be available to the public starting Tuesday, March 17th at noon.

The National Comedy Center, located in Jamestown, New York, is the nation’s official museum and cultural institution that celebrates comedy. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the 2020 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.