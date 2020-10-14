Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman responds to verbal racist attack she encountered earlier this week

While in town, the Second Lady spoke out about how she was subjected to a verbal racist attack at the grocery store earlier this week.

Here is a look at how the Second Lady is reacting to this situation.

Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating the incident. So far no charges have been filed, but the victim is hoping that the person who did this finds peace.

Gisele Fetterman said that racial slurs were just a piece of the derogatory words yelled to her as she was making her way out of a grocery store on Sunday evening.

“I was in shock and I usually freeze and start to cry in situations like that,” said Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Second Lady.

Instead however, the Second Lady of Pennsylvania was left to wonder.

“What I thought of most did she raise her children, did she influence her grandchildren and how do we work to make sure that the cycle is broken. How do we pass love down in generations, not sharing hatred and that kind of ugliness,” said Fetterman.

Something else that is helping her and her family get past this incident is the kindness that most people show throughout the commonwealth.

“99.9% of people are all wonderful across Pennsylvania and that incident is no way reflective of people out here in Pennsylvania. Everyone is wonderful. That was an outlier and as my wife and I both said we have compassion for that woman,” said Lt. Governor John Fetterman, (D) Pennsylvania.

Second Lady Fetterman explained that she hopes that somebody can help care for this woman and help her to a better future.

“I hope there’s someone in her life that cares about her who can help her find a way back to a better place,” said Fetterman.

Fetterman posted a video of the incident on Twitter with a comment that read “This behavior and hatred is taught. If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead.”

Govenor Tom Wolf spoke out about the situation earlier this week stating that it was shameful and unacceptable.