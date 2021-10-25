Second phase of construction underway at the Erie International Airport

Phase two of construction is now underway at the Erie International Airport. Work is expected to upgrade some key elements of Erie’s flying experience.

The multi-million dollar plan will expand the runways as well as improve both the deicing equipment and the electrical system in the terminal.

What passengers may not notice is the most is a brand new, clear jet bridge system that will allow travelers to go from the terminal right into the planes without ever going outside.

“It’s going to make life easier especially when you’ve got four airlines or four planes on the ground at once overnight. Each one will be connected to a jet bridge so those people have the experience of boarding and unloading through a jet bridge,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director of the Erie International Airport.

Martin said that he expects most travelers will appreciate the jet bridge when flying during an Erie winter.

