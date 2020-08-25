Second rally outside Erie Post Office to be held Tuesday

Calls for a national day of action to save the postal service are answered with a local rally.

Samiar Nefzi was live outside of the Erie Post Office to tell us more about what this groups hopes to accomplish.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, a move towards mail-in ballots are up, something the Trump Administration has spoken against and with recent cuts to the postal service there has been outrage from both Democrats and Republicans.

“We’re gonna be posted up in front of the USPS sign just so that on coming traffic can see us and maybe they go home, they see that USPS is struggling, they do their own research, and they plan to vote accordingly in November,” said Nathan Bailey, organizer, rally for postal service.

Dozens of supporters showed up at the rally over the weekend. The rally comes after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that the changes made to post offices across the country, and right here in Erie, in the past couple of weeks will not be reversed.

This has raised concerns for many local residents who plan to once again turn out to protest the federal changes.

The rally will take place at 4 pm outside the East 38th Street Post Office in an attempt to draw attention to potential issues with mail-in ballots this election.