Second republican state senator backs legalized marijuana

Local State Senator Dan Laughlin now has some help in his fight to get fellow republicans to vote to decriminalize marijuana possession.

Former police officer and now State Senator Mike Regan is the second republican to call for reforms to the marijuana laws.

The first republican to take that stand is Laughlin, who admits that it is still a struggle to talk republican leadership into embracing legalized marijuana.

“If you look at this logically, we already have laws to deal with impaired driving and we have a medical cannabis program now in that respect driving under the influence of anything cannabis, any other prescription drug or alcohol we have, these are measures for dealing with that,” Sen. Laughlin said.

Laughlin says, too often, minor marijuana offenses clog police and court resources.

