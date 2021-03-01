Second round doses of COVID-19 vaccinations underway at Bayfront Convention Center

Second round doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are underway at the Bayfront Convention Center.

LECOM’s Institute for Successful Aging is continuing its effort to vaccinate those at the highest risks.

Most high risk residents are receiving their second vaccination on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

LECOM Health officials tell us they plan on vaccinating approximately 300-500 residents a day this week.

“We separate our first and second dose clinics just so its to minimize confusion. For example, today is Moderna day. Tomorrow we’ll be doing Moderna and Pfizer.” said Jim Caputo, Vaccine Administration for LECOM Institute for Successful Aging.

It remains unclear when LECOM will receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.