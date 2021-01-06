Second round of COVID-19 vaccinations now underway at Saint Vincent

The nation’s COVID-19 vaccine program continues in Erie this week as more senior living centers begin giving shots to staff and residents.

At Saint Vincent Hospital this week, the second round of vaccinations are also underway. So far, 300 staff members have received both shots.

Staff members there say there have been no big surprises over the three weeks that the doses have been available. They are crediting their training for that.

“I think, overall, this has been a very, very smooth process and we’ve been very prepared. We’ve been planning for this at Allegheny Health Network and Saint Vincent really for the past month and a half to two months. So, when it came time to receive the doses mid-December, we were ready.” said Stephen Henderson, Director of Pharmacy at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Henderson says the system can ramp up to meet the demands when more doses become available.