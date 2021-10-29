Second session of classes underway at Erie County Community College

Students are starting their second session at the Erie County Community College with more class offerings at several campus locations.

Earlier this month, the second session of class began at the Erie County Community College.

The first session began in September with the Saint Benedict Education Center as the main location. About a dozen new classes started at multiple locations this month including the Erie County Technical School, Corry Higher Education Council and the Regional Science Consortium at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

The President of the Community College says currently about 250 students are enrolled. He says this wouldn’t be possible without American Rescue Plan funding. Erie County Council approving $1.5 million for the Community College.

“Every time we post a position, we’re getting sometimes hundreds of applications because people want to be part of this moment and we’re seeing the same thing with students. We ended up with over 1,200 students who applied and we don’t have a fraction of the programs that we will, so we think that the number is going to continue to grow and multiply as we continue to scale up and meet the educational needs for Erie County,” said Chris Gray, President of the Erie County Community College.

The president of the community college says the fall term will end at the end of December and a new term will begin in January 2022.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists