Second showing of locally produced film ‘Unearth’ to take place at Sunset Drive In Thursday

It was such a hit the first time they’re showing it again.

Locally produced film “Unearth” starring Girard native Marc Blucas — which premiered April 29th at Sunset Drive In in Waterford — drew an estimated crowd of 400, according to production company Lyons Den.

They’re showing it again, and this time Blucas will be at the Drive In on Route 97 for a meet & greet Thursday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The movie will screen following the meet & greet. Then a question-and-answer session will take place at 10 p.m.

“Unearth” features two neighboring farm families whose relationships are strained when one of them chooses to lease their land to a natural gas company.

Subsequent drilling releases something long-dormant and terrifying.

The film is not yet rated, but has received the equivalent of an R rating overseas for violence, language, sexual content, drinking and smoking.

Admission is $10 per person or $25 per vehicle. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Parking spaces will be first-come, first served. All pre-sales are guaranteed a parking space.