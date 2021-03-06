Second victim from the Bogey’s Tavern shooting dies

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a second victim that was involved in the Bogey’s Tavern shooting has died.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, nor the cause of death.

On Wednesday night, the night of the shooting, an autopsy was performed for a 38-year-old victim who was also murdered during this shooting.

Other victims are also still recovering from injuries after multiple shots were fired inside and outside of the tavern Wednesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Danny Nicholson II. He is 39-years-old, 5’6″ tall and approximately 250 pounds. If you know the location of Nicholson, you are urged to contact Erie Police.

The motive for the incident is still unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information is released.