Second wave of PPP aims to help businesses of 20 employees or less

The second wave of the Paycheck Protection Program is targeted towards helping businesses of 20 employees or less.

The owner of the Tipsy Bean, Giselle Litrell, says there has been so much inconsistency over the winter months. She says these loans are necessary to keep her staff employed and on a regular schedule.

The owner of Dominick’s Diner, Tony Ferraro, expresses similar sentiments. He says he wants to keep his staff employed.

“Our staff, you know our team members, they have families at home too, they’re dependent on help also. I’d like to just give them everything we got, you know what I mean, but there aint much there to give,” said Tony Ferraro, owner, Dominick’s Diner.

“My goal is to utilize the money simply to maintain our employees on staff and not have to reduce any of their hours. It’s most important for us that we can keep everybody on staff until the consistency returns back to the market,” said Gisele Littrell, owner, Tipsy Bean.