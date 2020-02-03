Secret valentine at Parker Middle School revealed

Nearly 700 Parker Middle School students in Edinboro have had a secret valentine leaving positive messages and they didn’t know who was responsible…until now.

For the past few weeks, students have been going to their lockers to find messages of encouragement and hope.

The secret is out now that teacher Anna Elliott has stepped up to admit it was her idea. So far, the messages have been a big hit with students.

“I’ve seen a lot of smiles and just like positive reactions towards the hearts and messages,” said Sarah Terese Petkac, 8th grade student.

“Every student needs to feel special, loved and included and know what they do right. We always tell them what they do wrong and I want them to know we appreciate the right things,” said Anna Elliott, teacher, Parker Middle School.

The Parker Middle School secret valentine made 723 hearts to make sure every student in the school is remembered.