Secretary of Agriculture kicks off 2021 virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today kicked off the virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show, inviting all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians to enjoy the virtual show from the comfort of their homes and cultivate a brighter tomorrow as they explore the bounty of Pennsylvania’s strong and diverse agriculture industry.

Throughout the event, virtual attendees will have the opportunity to learn and be inspired by the breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, its heritage, and the innovation driving the industry forward.

“For 105 years there has been a Pennsylvania Farm Show, through good times and bad. Feast and famine, war and peace, and now a pandemic. While this year’s show is different, you will find it is still packed with pride for this essential industry. What we have witnessed since last year’s show is that agriculture is not just an asset to our communities and our economy, but it is essential to our everyday lives. During the virtual Farm Show we will celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture through the people who are at the heart of our farms and food system and contribute to a higher quality of life in the commonwealth. The work of agriculture is to cultivate, so each table always has a meal. So this week, we are cultivating a brighter tomorrow: Cultivating tomorrow’s workforce with daily stem demonstrations and activities for kids, because they are the future; cultivating tomorrow’s meals with culinary inspirations; and cultivating tomorrow’s innovation and policy with panel discussions throughout the week,” said Redding.

Redding outlined the following ways to experience the virtual show:

Peruse more than 200 Virtual Exhibits: A collection of vendors, associations, educators, and services that fill the booths of the virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Browse through this fascinating list of exhibits and follow the links to videos and activities and cultivate a brighter tomorrow with us. These exhibits can be explored from the comfort of your home, join us down this rabbit hole of Pennsylvania agriculture.

Events: A diverse bounty of live and pre-recorded events will be available on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page and the Pennsylvania Cable Network. Tune in to learn how to tie dye with plants, watch an alpaca obstacle course, tour a farm, learn to make butter, find a new favorite Pennsylvania Pairing of food and wine, get dinner inspiration from local chefs and farmers, listen to agriculturally themed bedtime stories, or view on-the-issues discussions about Pennsylvania's strong, diverse, and resilient agriculture industry. The full schedule of virtual events is available online.

Events not held through Facebook or PCN may require pre-registration from attendees, which is noted on the schedule.

Instagram Takeovers: The Pennsylvania Farm Show will host 20 takeovers on the @PAFarmShow Instagram page that will take you behind the scenes of Pennsylvania’s farms. Pennsylvanians can follow along to learn the innerworkings of everything from goat or poultry farming, to organic agriculture or bees or rabbits. The Instagram takeovers will run from Saturday, January 9 through Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Pennsylvania Farm Show Trail: With the first-ever virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show comes the first-ever Pennsylvania Farm Show Trail. The trail is a map that features the commercial exhibitors and PA Preferred members you've come to love at the traditional Farm Show.

An interactive map, you can search for your favorites by keyword (honey, apples, wine, steak, alpaca fiber) or just browse to see what’s available in your own hometown — everything from beer or fresh produce to pet food and fiber-products or hand-crafted artisan products.

The map features both storefronts, such as farmers markets, and businesses with ecommerce platforms.

Duckling Pond & Beehive Live Cams: Buzz in to check out the live beehive and duckling pond cams daily from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM – the links to the cams will be available at farmshow.pa.gov starting Saturday, January 9, 2021. Look for the cam links under Participate Virtually on the website.

Become an Ag Explorer: Elementary and early secondary children can become Ag Explorers by visiting virtual stations at farmshow.pa.gov to learn about raising goats, sheet, rabbits, dairy, pork, and beef; organic agriculture, the environment, hardwoods, bees and honey, apple production, maple syrup, mushrooms, 4-H, plastic recycling, dog licensing, and Christmas trees. Kids can visit each virtual station, then take a quiz, which they can submit to enter a drawing for a Farm Show prize package. A full Teacher's Toolkit is available for educators looking for ways to incorporate the virtual Farm Show into virtual lesson plans.

Butter Up! Pennsylvanians are invited to push up their sleeves for some hands-on fun with the first-ever create-your-own butter sculpture competition. The contest is open for entries from Saturday, January 9 through Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM.

“Whether you come to watch the live ducking pond or busy bees, to pick up some delicious recipes, or dig deeper into current agricultural issues, we welcome you,” said Redding. “Welcome to the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show and thank you for inviting us into your home this week.”

For the most up-to-date information on the virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show like the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook, follow @PAFarmShow on Instagram, and visit farmshow.pa.gov.