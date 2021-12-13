Secretary of Community and Economic Development tours Mercy Center for Women’s facility

The secretary of community and economic development toured the Mercy Center for Women’s facility which was formerly Holy Rosary School.

Here is more about the efforts to serve housing needs of low income families.

Secretary Dennis Davin said that five local corporations have teamed up to improve the community by supporting this new facility.

Funds will soon be available for the Mercy Center for Women’s new facility at the former Holy Rosary School.

The Pennsylvania secretary of community and economic development took a tour of the facility.

The secretary said about $600,000 are going towards the project.

“We have five or six different businesses. That’s the beauty of this, we have four or five companies stepping up,” said Dennis Davin, PA Department of Community and Economic Development.

Secretary Davin was joined by other community leaders and local funders to highlight this investment in affordable housing.

The former Holy Rosary School is being renovated to meet the housing needs of low income families.

“There are issues with people having transportation. There are issues with people having the necessary with people having services and that’s what this facility does it provides all those things to the people that really, really need it the most,” said Davin.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember said that this kind of facility is needed. He believes that it will have a positive impact on future generations.

“The same group of people, a much better life,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The director of the Mercy Center for Women said that the facility will include apartments, a fitness center, and space for social service agencies.

“It’s just so incredible to see the support not only that, not only our community has show cased, but also when you have Secretary Davin coming in,” said Jenny Haggerty, Executive Director of Mercy Center for Women.

By March of 2022, the apartments at the new facility should be complete to improve the lives of women and children in Erie.