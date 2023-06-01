The acting secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services was in Erie to speak about changes to the Medicaid program here in the state.

Dr. Val Arkoosh said 3.7 million people in Pennsylvania receive their health care coverage through the state.

She said during the pandemic they were able to keep people enrolled in the program even if they did not qualify, but she says changes can be expected now that the pandemic is over.

She said on April 1 – it is required that the DHS hears from people for a renewal of their healthcare coverage to determine if they are still eligible for Medicaid. If someone does not qualify – she says a program is in place for people to explore other options.

“We have a process in place to securely hand their data over to Pennie which is Pennsylvanians health insurance exchange, and they can get a very affordable plan there. The goal is to make sure Pennsylvanians stay covered,” Dr. Arkoosh said.

Arkoosh said applicants will receive a log-in from Pennie in the mail to access their account and see the available programs.