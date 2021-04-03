Section of East Lake Road closed off after car runs into tree and utility pole

A one vehicle accident on Saturday sends one person to UPMC Hamot with minor injuries.

This accident took place on the 5800 block of East Lake Road.

Calls for this accident came in at around 11:20 a.m. as a car ran into a tree along with a utility pole.

As a result of this accident, one person has been taken to UPMC Hamot to be treated for minor injuries.

A section of East Lake Road near the scene has now been closed off and the car did cause damage to some high powerlines.

Pennsylvania State Police along with EMS are currently on the scene. Penelec is also on scene repairing the utility poles.