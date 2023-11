UPDATE – Tuesday, 2:10 a.m.: As of 2:02 a.m., Interstate 90 is now back open to traffic.

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The eastbound lanes are Interstate 90 are closed from Exit 35 (Harborcreek/Phillipsville) to Exit 37 (Hopkins-Bowser Highway/Jamestown, NY) due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

According to a press release from PennDOT, the closure is expected to remain in effect until the scene is cleared.