Update: As of 1:40 a.m., the Section of Interstate 90 Westbound from the New York State Line to Exit 45 (Route 20/North East) has reopened.

North East, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A section of Interstate 90 Westbound is closed after a semi rolls over.

I-90 Westbound is closed from The New York State Line to Exit 45 (Route 20/North East) until the scene is cleared.

Crews were called out for a rollover accident involving a truck at the 46-mile marker of Interstate 90 around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

First responders were met with a semi which was lying on its side.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

I-90 Westbound will remain closed until the scene of the accident is cleared.