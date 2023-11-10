UPDATE — According to 511pa, the incident on I-90 westbound between Exit 32 and Exit 29 has cleared as of 8:56 a.m. on Friday. The highway had been closed due to police activity near mile marker 29. Motorists should expect residual delays.

And as of 9 a.m., Moorehouse Road has also reopened after all lanes were closed down due to police activity earlier on Friday.



Original story — Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A section of I-90 westbound is currently closed from Exit 32 (PA-290/430 Wesleyville Bayfront Connector) and Exit 29 (PA 8 Hammett and Parade Street).

According to a representative from PennDOT, the closure is at the request of emergency officials who are responding to an incident near mile marker 29. The road is expected to open later on Friday.

According to a press release, a detour is set up using Route 430, Route 89 and Route 8

