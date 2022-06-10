A portion of Oliver Road in Summit Township will be closed for road work on June 13, 2022.

PennDOT will close the intersection between Hamot Road and Flower Road in preparation for the construction of the roundabout.

A five-mile detour is expected utilizing Peach Street, Hershey Road and Hamot Road. Weather permitting, the closure will last roughly 11 days.

According to PennDOT, the construction of the roundabout is being done in seven phases, including:

Milling

Paving

Sidewalks

ADA curb ramps

Drainage improvements

Environmental mitigation

Lighting

Vegetation replacement

Pavement markings

For more information on the roundabout project, click here.