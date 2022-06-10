A portion of Oliver Road in Summit Township will be closed for road work on June 13, 2022.
PennDOT will close the intersection between Hamot Road and Flower Road in preparation for the construction of the roundabout.
A five-mile detour is expected utilizing Peach Street, Hershey Road and Hamot Road. Weather permitting, the closure will last roughly 11 days.
According to PennDOT, the construction of the roundabout is being done in seven phases, including:
- Milling
- Paving
- Sidewalks
- ADA curb ramps
- Drainage improvements
- Environmental mitigation
- Lighting
- Vegetation replacement
- Pavement markings
