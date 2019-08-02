Section of Poplar Street renamed after late Representative Florindo ‘Flo’ Fabrizio

Erie is paving the way to a bright future, while honoring a beloved late State Representative who dedicated his life to the region in a special way.

Local elected officials, along with the family of the late representative Florindo “Flo” Fabrizio joined together at West 29 Street and Poplar Street for the unveiling of a new street sign.

Poplar Street, between West 26 Street and West 29 Street, has been officially been renamed “Rep. Florindo ‘Flo’ Fabrizio Way.”

Flo’s family was presented with a replica of the sign, along with the flag that was posted in his office.

“Everyday I am reminded of Flo. Not a day goes by that I don’t wake up and miss Flo. He was a second father to me. But having the flag, and the sign are great reminders to the family of just how special Flo really was,” said Matthew Sanfilippo, Flo’s stepson.

Flo served as the 2nd Legislative District State Representative for 16 years.