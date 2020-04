PennDOT has announced that a section of Route 18 (Lake Street) in Lake City, Erie County will close to traffic from May 4th through May 9th.

During the closure, CSX Transportation Inc. will repair the railroad crossing near the intersection of Lake Street and Railroad Street.

A detour will be posted using Route 20 (West Main Street), Route 98 (Avonia Road) and Route 5 (West Lake Road).

You can visit https://www.511pa.com/ for more information on road conditions.