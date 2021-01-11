Security at the State Capitol in Harrisburg beefs up after online threats were aimed at all 50 states

Security at the State Capitol in Harrisburg is beefed up after online threats were aimed at all 50 states.

Following last week’s tragic storming of the U.S. Capitol, PA officials are taking no chances.

Today the heavily armed presence guarding the Capitol is hard to miss.

The increase is based on an FBI memo warning to all 50 state Capitols of possible protests ahead of the Joe Biden inauguration.

The uprising in our nation’s Capitol was felt by members in our State Capitol.

“I know some people are out there and very frustrated and concerned, but acting out in that manner does not resolve those frustrations or concerns,” said Representative Pan Delissio, (D), Philadelphia.

The State released a statement condemning violence saying in part, “The PA Capitol Police is enhancing its visible presence and will continue to collaborate with other law enforcement entities.”