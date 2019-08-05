Security measures for upcoming Tall Ships Erie

Tall Ships Erie is expecting 14 Tall Ships ranging from Canada’s largest sailing ship, to Erie’s very own U.S. Brig Niagara.

After this weekends tragic shootings, William Sabatini, Executive Director and Fleet Captain of the Flagship Niagara, released a statement saying, “Tall Ships Erie is a marine event of national significance. We will have special security measures in place throughout the weekend.”

He continued, “We are working with various federal, state, county, and local agencies to promote a safe and secure event for everyone. We have been planning security for this event for the last nine months. We are confident that we are prepared and ready.”

The event will take place August 22 through August 25, 2019.