Security measures in place for Tall Ships Erie 2019

If you’re headed down to the Tall Ships Festival, you will notice extra security throughout the event. From the Mass Casualty Incident Response Center to just having officers walking around the event, there are plenty of people to help ensure your safety.

Among the thousands of people attending this year’s Tall Ships, there are also a variety of different units there to keep everyone safe.

“What we’ve done with the Bayfront is we’ve kind of created our own city. We have police, we have fire, we have security, EMT’s, and paramedics. We have all of that down here on site, so if something does happen, we have people to take care of it right away,” said Billy Sabatini, the Executive Director of the Flagship Niagara League.

Security for this event comes from different levels including federal, state, local and private units.

For attendee Kenneth Bauman, the extra security makes him feel a little bit safer on the Bayfront.

“It makes me feel safe. I’m active military so when I see the extra security force I’m not intimidate by it. It’s just nice to know that they’re here,” said Bauman.

Terry Hopkins, another attendee of this year’s Tall Ships Festival, also agrees that the extra security is a good thing.

“Well, you’ve got a lot of valuable ships from other countries, especially the Blue Nose II from Canada,” Hopkins said. “You can’t have people come in here and do things that they shouldn’t.”

Extra medical staff is also on hand ready to give people a band-aid or react to an extreme situation.

“You always hope that you can sit here and do nothing and not pull out anything more than that, but you have to be ready for anything,” said Dr. Sam Daisley.

When it comes to how much this costs the event for Erie Police overtime, it’s 11,400 dollars. However, the hope is that the admission of the event will assist with covering the costs of overtime.

“We are hoping to sell somewhere around 40,000 to 50,000 tickets, so we will see if we actually get there,” Sabatini said.

There are at least five medical tents at the event, however, law enforcement could not disclose how many security units there actually are.