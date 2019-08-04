Security measures in place for Tall Ships Erie festival

The Erie Maritime Museum prepares for the three-day Tall Ships festival. Today, it was all about the security measures.

The event will take place August 22nd to the 25th. Tall Ships Erie is expecting 14 tall ships ranging from Canada’s largest sailing ship to Erie’s very own U.S. Brig Niagara. In part of the tragic shooting, executive director and fleet captain of the Niagara William Sabatini released the following statement:

“Tall Ships Erie is a marine event of national significance. We will have special security measures in place throughout the weekend. We are working with various federal, state, county and local agencies to promote a safe and secure event for everyone. We have been planning security for this event for the last nine months and we are confident that we are prepared and ready.”