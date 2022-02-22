The continual cycle of freezing and thawing on roads has created potholes that are causing a problem for drivers.

Here’s more on what street departments are facing and how you can report a pothole in your area.

Drivers are constantly reporting potholes on local roads, leading road crews to take on the battle of filling them throughout the city.

Pothole season begins with the constant freezing and thawing of roads during winter.

Drivers are given the opportunity to report a pothole. The City of Erie Streets Department compiles a list of potholes to be repaired within 24 hours.

Road crews are now using a permanent solution to combat the continuous pothole fillings.

“It’s called UNIQUE, and the difference in this is this is a permanent patch, not a temporary patch. So it can actually be put on in any conditions. We’ve tested it under water, under ice conditions, and for the most part it stays in,” said Jeff Gibbens, Assistant Bureau Chief, City of Erie Streets Department.

Millcreek Township Streets Department receives at least 20 calls a day with drivers requesting the road repairs.

Crews use high quality cold and hot patches to fill their potholes.

The department typically takes drivers around the city to locate potholes that need filling but are currently working based on the location of the road hazards.

“We have a system of people that are going out four or five at a time, and they’re just hitting as many as they can every single day, and we’ll get to them. It may take a few days, but we’ll get to them,” said Kim Clear, Supervisor, Millcreek Township.

The easiest way to report potholes is to give the streets department a call.

“If you have potholes, just please call the streets department at 814-970-1340. That’s going to be your fastest response to get the pothole fixed,” said Gibbens.

For more information on how to report a pothole in the Millcreek area, click here.