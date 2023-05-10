(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With summer rapidly approaching, the City of Erie has released its recreation guide for summer 2023 full of programs free to city residents.

Available to any of the schools in the City of Erie School District, community centers and the city’s website, the guide lays out all kinds of new and returning programs for children in grades K-12 along with each of Erie’s 45 public parks.

Each program listed also comes with a guide for when and when the programs take place as well as contact information and appropriate school year for participants.

“Summer is here, and there is no better time to get outside!” said Erie Mayor Joe Schember. “The City of Erie is home to 45 public parks and greenspaces and we are pleased to announce some exciting new changes for the 2023 release.”

Returning are popular programs such as the Police Athletic League, swim classes at Rodger Young Park and the Downtown YMCA and City of Erie Housing Authority Youth Development Program to go along with new ones.

New programs include a skateboarding program, thanks to a recent partnership with The Isle Skate and Surf Shop, glow golf at J.C. Martin Golf Course and brand new pickleball courts at Baldwin Park.

Residents are encouraged to review the guide and sign up for desired programs as quickly as possible as deadlines approach.