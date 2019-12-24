Seeing a movie in theaters is a holiday tradition for some

Many people are grabbing popcorn and hitting the movie theaters this holiday season.

Going to see a movie on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is a tradition for many.

It is the perfect time for moviegoers, with the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Jumanji: The Next Level films out.

13 different movies are currently being shown at Tinseltown.

Families say that going to the movies is something they look forward to doing every year with one another, especially during the holiday season.

“For a long time it was a tradition. We’d actually go on Christmas night, almost every year for a long time when we were close to each other. Our Christmas now is in the evenings. So, now we’re doing it on Christmas Eve instead,” said Edward Dennis, Fort Wayne resident.

“It’s not a tradition but we wanted to see the new Star Wars movie, so we came out today,” said Katie Thompson, Edinboro resident.

If you’re looking to see the new Star Wars movie, there will be showings all day on Christmas Day for you to choose from at Tinseltown.