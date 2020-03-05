Selling of Downtown Erie Hotel creates buzz around the city

The purchase of the Downtown Erie Hotel is stirring the hopes of an economic boost.

Businesses from the entertainment world to restaurants all hope this helps attract more people than ever before.

For over a year, the Downtown Erie Hotel has been vacant. Now, the purchase of the hotel is bringing new hopes of boosting tourism in the City of Erie.

Business owners say more places for people to stay equals more people attending downtown shows and people going out to eat.

There is now a sold sign hanging on the Downtown Erie Hotel marquee. The building sold for $1.1 million to an undisclosed buyer.

What is known is the owners will soon work with a local architect to redevelop the former Downtown Erie Hotel.

“There are almost no hotels in the city proper like that. So, having it next to PACA and what we call the ‘gateway to downtown,’ I think that is a great choice,” said Mark Tanenbaum, Executive Director, PACA.

Tanenbaum believes this is great news for the City of Erie and local businesses. We spoke with one business owner who has been in the City of Erie for six years now. He says in his time, he has seen nothing but growth.

“The talk has been there for a long time, but nothing really happened. It’s been here and there. Now, you can tell something bigger is happening. Look at the baseball park over here, the Erie Insurance Arena, the hotels, the restaurants; it is really exciting,” said Bertrand Artigues, owner, Cloud 9.

The Cloud 9 owner added that any chance to attract people to Erie benefits everyone.

“The more people we can bring downtown is always going to be postive. People can stay, they can play, stay in Erie, visit Erie, stay downtown. I think it’s good,” said Artigues.

Up State Street there is progress also being made with the recent purchase of the Erie Maennerchor Club.

“I think, most importantly, it shows that out of town investors with money see Erie as a growth possibility, that we are a place where they can invest their money and get a return out of it and do good work at the same time,” said Tanenbaum.

There is no official word on when work will start other than when the weather permits.