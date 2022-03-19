Video courtesy of Tyler Youschak.

Correction: Six Mile Creek Bridge.

Just before 8 a.m. on March 19. Brookside Fire Company was dispatched to a reported accident on I-90 involving a tractor trailer on the Six Mile Creek bridge.

No injuries were reported on the scene of this accident. However, reports on scene indicated that the semi lost over 50 gallons of diesel fuel which covered the right lane of west bound lanes.

Brookside Fire Company then requested the hazmat trailer from Fuller Hose in order to assist with the containment on scene.

Within Erie County, there are five Hazmat trailers that are owned by Erie County Department of Public Safety.

These trailers are strategically placed throughout the county to aid local fire departments in their response and containment of hazardous related events.

A heavy wrecker was also on scene to remove the disabled semi.

Due to this accident, Pennsylvania State Police along with PennDOT have temporarily closed the right lane of the Wintergreen Gorge bridge while crews work to contain the fuel and clear the wreck.

No word has been released as to what caused the accident. This accident is currently under investigation.