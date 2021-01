The driver of a semi hit an overpass on the interstate which caused the truck to lose cargo.

The accident happened on I-90 East Bound near the East Springfield exit around 8:30 tonight.

According to the semi driver, he hit the overpass which left behind the trailer.

Another semi driver ran into the trailer that fell off the back of the truck ahead of him.

No injuries were reported from this scene. The structural damage to the overpass is unknown at this time.