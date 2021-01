The driver of a semi hit an overpass on the interstate last night, losing its cargo.

The accident happened on I-90 eastbound near the East Springfield exit around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the semi driver, he hit the overpass, leaving behind the trailer. Another semi driver ran into the trailer that fell off the back of the truck. No injuries were reported.

Drivers were re-directed as crews worked to clear the scene. The structural damage to the overpass is unknown at this time.